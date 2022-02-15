Charlize Theron Finally Reveals The Identity Of The Mystery Man

After hearing rumors about the mystery man she accompanied to Super Bowl LVI, Charlize Theron cleared the air.

She shared a selfie with an unknown stranger on social media. She thanked her friend Ash for letting her borrow her spouse in the caption.

The blonde man Charlize Theron spent the day with turned out to be her friend’s spouse. While attending Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood on Sunday, Charlize was seen being met by Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso before the game.

Charlize Theron Reveals That She Hasn’t Dated Anyone In 5 Years

The 46-year-old actress looked to be enjoying herself in the company of the actor and his wife, and she was also seen giving the Good Will Hunting star a high-five.

During the game, the actress also posted a photo she took with one of her friends on her Instagram account.

During his time at the Super Bowl, Theron wore a striped button-up t-shirt and dark-colored jeans.

At the game, the Academy Award-winning actress wore a pair of bright red sunglasses. Before attending the event, the South African native tucked her lovely blonde locks into a tight bun.

Charlize Theron also wore a blue hat with one of the Los Angeles Rams’ trademarks to express her support. The actress is now preparing for the premiere of The School for Good and Evil, a young adult fantasy film.

The planned film is based on the same-named novel by Soman Chainani, which was published in 2013. The story revolves around two close friends who are abducted and transferred to a magical school where their friendship is put to the test.

The film’s stars are presently being cast as Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso.