CHECK, PLEASE 4th stimulus check 2022 — Thousands of Americans set to receive $850 in direct summer stimulus – Do you qualify?

ONE East Coast state is sending summer stimulus checks to thousands of lucky residents.

Maine has been hit hard by Covid-driven inflation, like many places in the country, and the state government has a plan to put money back in the pockets of people living there.

Maine Governor Janet Mills is giving back more than half the state budget surplus in the form of direct payments.

The checks are worth $850 and will go out to residents beginning June 1, 2022.

People in the Pine Tree State must file a 2021 Maine individual tax return by October 31, 2022, to get their payment.

Individuals must have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than $100,000, if filing single, $150,000, if filing as head of household, or $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

TODAY, 08:30

Programs that could put cash in your pocket, part four

Program: County of Santa Clara’s Basic Income Pilot

Location: Santa Clara County, California

Length: June 2020 to early 2022

Payments: Up to $1,000 a month

Participants: 2,400 to 2,500 young adults transitioning out of foster care

Program: SEED (Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration)

Location: Stockton, California

Length: February 2019 to February 2021

Payments: $500 a month for two years

Participants: 125

Program: West Hollywood Pilot for Guaranteed Income

Location: West Hollywood, California

Length: April 2022 to October 2023

Payments: $1,000

Participants: 25 randomly selected West Hollywood residents, age 50 or above, who identify as LGBTQIA

TODAY, 08:00

Programs that could put cash in your pocket, part three

Program: Oakland Resilient Families

Location: Oakland, California

Length: Summer 2020 to present

Payments: $500 a month for 18 months

Participants: 600

Program: Direct Investment Program in Sacramento

Location: Sacramento, California

Length: June 2021 to June 2022

Payments: $300 a month for two years

Participants: 100

Program: The South San Francisco Guaranteed Income Program

Location: South San Francisco, California

Length: October 2021 to October 2022

Payments: $500 a month for one year

Participants: 135

TODAY, 07:30

Programs that could put cash in your pocket, continued

Program: Compton Pledge

Location: Compton, California

Length: December 2020 to December 2022

Payments: $1,800 every three months for two years

Participants: 800

Program: Big Leap

Location: Los Angeles, California

Length: January 2022 to January 2023

Payments: $1,000 a month for one year

Participants: Approximately 3,000

Program: Elevate MV

Location: Mountain View, California

Length: One year

Payments: $500 every month

Participants: 166

TODAY, 07:00

Programs that could put cash in your pocket

Program: Embrace Mothers

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Length: One year

Payments: $375 a month for one year

Participants: 110 single mothers

Program: Alaska Permanent Fund

Location: Alaska

Length: Annual

Payments: $1,114 in 2021

Participants: Alaska residents

TODAY, 06:30

Kansas tax cut, part four

Since the grocery tax would only be slashed by 2.5 percent until 2024, some lawmakers are concerned that inflation will cancel out the benefit to consumers.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is pushing for a quicker tax cut, but she is not likely to succeed, according to The Wichita Eagle.

TODAY, 06:00

Kansas tax cut, part three

Kansans already have some of the most affordable groceries in the country, according to WIBW Topeka.

The average person in the state spends about $3,130 on groceries each year, meaning they stand to save around $200 annually after 2025.

TODAY, 05:30

Kansas tax cut, continued

Most staple products, including eggs, milk, baked goods, and bottled drinks will be exempt from taxes under the new law.

The following products will not be impacted by the reduced tax:

Alcohol

Pre-cooked and ready-to-eat meals

Tobacco

Food sold with utensils

TODAY, 05:00

Kansas lawmakers slash food tax

Lawmakers in Kansas agreed to phase out the state’s grocery tax by 2025.

Currently, Kansans are taxed at 6.5 percent on food.

The tax would be reduced to four percent next year, and two percent in 2024, before being completely phased out in 2025, according to The Wichita Eagle.

TODAY, 04:30

Hawaii rebate, continued

If Hawaii Senate Bill 514 is passed, individuals earning less than $100,000 and couples under $200,000 would qualify for $300 per tax filer and dependent in the household.

Taxpayers earning more than those thresholds would still receive $100 per filer and dependent.

TODAY, 04:00

Hawaii lawmakers to vote this week on rebate

Hawaii’s state legislature will vote this week on a funding bill that would include a one-time tax refund to all Hawaiians.

After a slew of varying proposals in Hawaii, it seems likely that residents can expect a refund soon.

“I think there’s broad support […] to make sure that we can provide some relief, especially as gas prices go up,” Hawaii Senate Ways & Means Committee chair Donovan Dela Cruz told KHON Waipahu.

TODAY, 03:30

Most states have homeowner assistance fund

Most states have a HAF program or a pilot program now available.

California’s mortgage relief program looks to help struggling homeowners in the Golden State.

Each eligible household will receive up to a maximum of $80,000.

In New York, demand is so high that it’s no longer accepting applications for mortgage relief.

In areas like Chicago, Illinois, the state is still setting up its program and will begin accepting applications in April 2022.

Eligible homeowners can receive up to $30,000 to help eliminate or reduce past-due mortgage and property tax payments.

TODAY, 03:00

Applying for the homeowner assistance fund

The NCSHA set up an interactive map to help you find your state or US territory and what kind of housing relief is being offered.

Many states start with an initial screening process where you’re asked a series of questions to see if you meet the basic eligibility requirements.

Some of the questions include if the state in which you’re applying for assistance is your primary residence, do you own your home, and have you suffered financial hardship associated with the pandemic after January 21, 2020.

TODAY, 02:30

What is the homeowner assistance fund?

The homeowner assistance fund (HAF) is a federal program to help households who have fallen behind on their mortgages and other housing-related expenses due to Covid-19.

The HAF program is conducted at the state level.

With the guidance of the Treasury Department, $9.9billion has been split among all the states and territories that applied and are approved to run a program.

A minimum of $50million will be given to each state and it can be used for mortgage relief, utility bills, and other housing costs.

Some states are using the funds they have received to set up pilot mortgage assistance programs so they can start helping homeowners sooner.

TODAY, 02:00

Artists may receive $1,000 a month

The City of San Francisco is launching a guaranteed income pilot program for artists, and it will provide monetary support for six months to 130 eligible artists.

The program is open to every artistic tradition, including music, dance, creative writing, visual art, performance art, installation, photography, theater, film, arts education and craftsmanship.

However, in order to for the artist to qualify, the person must meet the following qualifications:

must be a San Francisco resident

must be under a certain income threshold who faced economic loss during the pandemic

TODAY, 01:30

Qualifying for Frontline Worker Payment program

To be eligible for Frontline Worker Pay, the applicant:

must have been employed at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one or more frontline sectors between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

for the hours worked during this time period the applicant –

was not able to telework due to the nature of the individual’s work and

worked in close proximity to people outside of the individual’s household

must meet the income requirements for at least one year between December 31, 2019, and January 1, 2022 –

workers with direct COVID-19 patient care responsibilities must have had an adjusted gross income of less than $350,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly, or less than $175,000 for other filers and

for workers in occupations without direct COVID-19 patient care responsibilities, the adjusted gross income limit is $185,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly, or $85,000 for other filers; and

must not have received an unemployment insurance benefit payment for more than 20 weeks on a cumulative basis for weeks between March 15, 2020, and June 26, 2021

TODAY, 01:00

Americans with certain jobs could get cash

Workers in Minnesota could receive up to $750 each under the Frontline Worker Payment program.

However, you must have one of the following jobs:

long-term care and home care

health care

emergency responders

public health, social service and regulator service

courts and corrections

child care

schools: charter, state and higher education

food service: production, processing, preparation, sale and delivery

retail: sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery

temporary shelters and hotels

building services: maintenance, janitorial and security

public transit

ground and air transportation services

manufacturing

vocational rehabilitation

TODAY, 00:30

California’s inflation relief package, continued

The payments would be for $400 and capped at $800 – or two registered vehicles.

Additionally, the proposal suggests $750million for three months of free public transport for California residents.

However, lawmakers will need to reach an agreement as Senate Democrats have announced their own plans.

TODAY, 00:00

California’s inflation relief package

Governor Gavin Newsom proposed an $18.1billion relief package to help combat rising inflation.

According to KTLA5, Mr Newsom announced the package on Thursday and will provide support to Californians still struggling from the pandemic.

Most of the over $18billion could be given as direct payments to eligible registered vehicle owners.

16TH MAY 2022, 23:30

Missouri approves $49billion tax rebates, continued

To qualify for the tax rebates, individuals must earn less than $150,000 while joint filers must earn less than $300,000.

The entire rebate package is likely to cost the state nearly $500million.

16TH MAY 2022, 23:00

Missouri approves $49billion tax rebates

The Missouri Senate passed a $49billion budget approving tax rebates up to $500.

The new budget – the largest in their state’s history – will allocate $500 to individual filers and $1,000 for joint filers.

Additionally, the Kansas City Beacon reported that taxpayers are set to receive $1 back for each dollar they’ve paid in taxes.

16TH MAY 2022, 22:30

Colorado residents will soon receive payments, continued

The tax rebates are set to help nearly 3.1million Colorado residents.

Taxpayers have just two weeks left to qualify for the direct payments.

To qualify:

Must be a full-time Colorado resident

Must have filed your taxes by May 31, 2022

16TH MAY 2022, 22:00

Colorado residents will soon receive payments

As inflation increases, Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced in late April that eligible taxpayers will be receiving much needed relief.

The payments will be given as tax rebates to those who file before May 31.

Individual filers will receive $400 payments and joint filers will receive $800.

16TH MAY 2022, 21:30

K-12 schools could get more federal funding, continued

These support students in low-income communities.

It also includes:

$16.3billion for students with disabilities.

$1billion for school-based mental health professionals (counselors, nurses, school psychologists and social workers)

September 2024 is the deadline for the $122billion given to K-12 schools as part of the American Rescue Plan.

16TH MAY 2022, 21:00

K-12 schools could get more federal funding

School districts and charter schools may be entitled to an extra 18 months of Covid-relief spending.

The dollars were designated to update school facilities and ventilation projects, according to a new guidance released by the US Department of Education.

In a letter to The School Superintendents Association, the Department of Education said it would consider extensions for local education agencies.

The fiscal year 2023 budget released in March would provide $88.3billion for the US Department of Education and include $36.5billion for Title I schools.

16TH MAY 2022, 20:30

Biden focuses federal dollars on infrastructure, continued

The law is creating jobs, fighting climate change, advancing environmental justice, and increasing domestic manufacturing.

The infrastructure bill includes:

$110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects

$65 billion to expand broadband access and affordability

$66 billion for rail

$55 billion for water infrastructure

$25 billion for airports

$39.2 billion in new transit spending

$5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations

16TH MAY 2022, 20:00

Biden focuses federal dollars on infrastructure

President Biden has kicked off Infrastructure Week by releasing $110billion in funding from the $1trillion infrastructure package.

According to The White House, the money will rebuild roads and bridges, modernize ports and airports, replace lead pipes to deliver clean water and expand high-speed internet.

The funding will be used for over 4,300 projects that will help over 3,200 communities across the US.