Chris Rocks And Will Smith’s Incident At Oscars Is Debated By Many People

Last Sunday night at the Oscars ceremony, Will Smith got offended by a joke cracked by Chris Rocks and approached the stage just to hit Chris in the face in front of the whole world. This incident has created a lot of controversies in line with Will Smith’s sudden aggressive response.

Chris Rocks was presenting the award category for the best documentary when he cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the spouse of Will Smith. Chris made a joke about Mrs. Smith’s shaved head and that Chris was waiting for Jada Smith to star in G. I. Jane 2, mocking her appearance with the bald head.

Jada Pinkett Smith stated that she was suffering from alopecia, a condition where the loss of hair is accelerated thoroughly, and thus, Willow Smith, her daughter encouraged her to shave her head.

Will Smith first laughed at Chris Rock’s joke then rushed the stage to slap him in the face. Will then sat down and warned Chris to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

Will Oscars Impose Charges Against Will Smith

Will has apologized to the Oscars for hitting Chris Rock on stage. However, Chris Rock was not recorded to file an FIR against Will Smith till the time of writing. Further, Will Smith won an Oscar that Sunday night.

Whoopi Goldberg, a winner of the Oscar for ‘Ghost’ stated that Will probably overreacted and that Oscars are likely not to discard the award that Will Smith was honored with; however, the board of Oscar is going to launch an investigation based on this incident.

Hollywood star, Sophia Bush condemned the act of violence and stated that assault should never be an option here in her last tweet. She also added that Chris has made fun of Jada twice on stage at the Oscars and at this moment it was a joke about an autoimmune disease which is also not at all acceptable. She hoped that both sorts of silliness must stop at once.