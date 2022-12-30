Chrissy Teigen Made John Legend Nostalgic On His Birthday 

John Legend turned 44 recently and his wife model and author Chrissy Teigen shared a heartwarming post for him. Poured her heart out in the post. The couple has been through the worst and getting the best now. After losing their child in 2020, and later conceiving through surrogacy they have come all the way. But never stopped showing each other how much they love each other.

Old Photos Are Perfect For Birthday Posts, Proved Chrissy Teigen

With old photos and some memories, John Legend filled with love captioning with happy birthday to the best man everyone knows, and she is so proud of him for being just him. And Legend replied with heart emoji. Earlier this month the couple with Chrissy Teigen celebrated an early Christmas bake sale in Los Angeles to raise money for a charity. They shared a bunch of photos with the bakery’s owner.

- Advertisement -

Chrissy posted a family photo, all of their color coordinated, and she proudly showed her baby bump with her two kids and mother. Previously she shared how her two children cannot wait to meet the baby, they have been so patient with everything.

Chrissy turned 37 recently and did nothing unusual to celebrate her birthday, all she did was eat pizza and binged The Office and Below Deck with her friends, a perfect day she says. The Christmas photo Chrissy shared on her Instagram was also shared by John Legend, and she did tease him with a funny caption about how he is not telling her about the photos he is posting and she gets to know everything that too from a group chat. She joked about seeing him in hell.