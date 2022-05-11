Chrissy Teigen Responds To Fans Who Believe That She Had Successive Liposuction

Chrissy Teigen retorted to her troll who suggested that the reason behind her long, slim legs was her constant use of liposuction. Her fans gathered behind her to support her after the disgusting attack.

The troll had claimed that Chrissy Teigen had constantly relied on liposuction. She had posted a picture of herself in knee-length boots and denim shorts as she stood under the American flag. And the troll attributed it to ‘constant liposuction,’ along with a good diet and training. The troll also said that it was the way to go about it.

But Chrissy Teigen hit back immediately and asked him to come out. Her response drew in fans, with hundreds liking her retort and backing her. One fan commented that such comments are made by trolls who are averse to work and complimented her that she looks fabulous, encouraging her to keep at it with her fabulous looks.

Another fan commented that Chrissy Teigen looked gorgeous in a natural way, while another fan commented, ‘legs for the day.’

Chrissy Teigen Says That She Had A Surgery To Remove Facial Fat

Chrissy Teigen spoke in People Magazine and said that she was at an age when it was important for her to enjoy her life as it happened.

Chrissy Teigen said that she does things when she wants to and said that denying it would only make her go crazy. Chrissy disclosed that she underwent a cosmetic process earlier to remove facial fat. The TV personality was open about her facial procedure, mentioning that it was done by facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.

Chrissy Teigen said that ever since she quit drinking, she had seen the difference it has made to her looks and said that she loved every bit of it. Chrissy had buccal fat removed from her face. It is the fat that accumulates around the cheek below the cheekbone. Teigen celebrated 50 days of staying sober even since she quit drinking