Citi Adds Wyndham Rewards To Its Credit Card Points

If you are an eligible Citi credit cardholder, you can now transfer your reward points to Wyndham Rewards. You can redeem them for resort experiences, hotel stays, and more things.

If you earn ThankYou Points with Premier Card, Prestige Credit Card, Rewards+ Card, or ThankYou Preferred Card, you can take advantage of this new transfer option. Double Cash Card users can also avail this feature, who convert their cash back rewards into ThankYou points.

How To Transfer Your Citi ThankYou Points To Wyndham Rewards?

You need to enroll yourself in Wyndham Rewards in order to transfer your points from them. You will be able to move 1,000-500,000 ThankYou points in one transfer.

If you have the Prestige or Citi Premier card, you can enjoy a 1-to-1 transfer rate, while one ThankYou Point is worth 0.8 of a Wyndham Rewards point with the ThankYou Preferred Card, Citi Rewards+ Card, and Citi Double Cash Card.

You can also choose to transfer your points online at thankyou.com or call their ThankYou Service Centre. You can reach them domestically at 800-842-6596 from 8 am to 1 am.

Wyndham Rewards is one of the top-ranked programs in US News’ Best Hotel Rewards Programs ranking, so eligible customers can get more access to a useful program. Wyndham’s 9,000-plus hotels across 20 brands include The Registry Collection Hotels, Days Inn by Wyndham, and La Quinta by Wyndham. A free night at one of Wyndham’s hotels requires 7,500, 15,000, or 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points.

Citi offers numerous redemption options to its customers with ThankYou Points, and eligible cardholders can review their choices at thankyou.com.