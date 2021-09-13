Compulsory Stimulus Check For Senior Citizens

Although the hopes for the fourth round of the stimulus checks are dying in the United States of America, owing to the absence of any such steps from the side of the government, there is another demand coming to the forefront. It has been started by one of the advocacy groups. They are in the hopes that the lawmakers of the country will approve to provide a total of 1400 USD to some most vulnerable senior citizens of the country.

Stimulus Check Needs

The name of the group placing the demand is called the “Senior Citizens League.” They are a non-partisan group. They are stating that they are not provided with enough stimulus check financial aid payments in order to ensure that they are well fed. The ongoing inflation in the country with regard to all the basic amenities to sustain more like cars, food, gas, and so many others are causing a lot of pressure on the community.

- Advertisement -

The ones who have very less income are the most affected which makes them needy for the stimulus check federal aid payments. The league has also stated the unfortunate fact that they are often skipping food and cutting off some important medication in order to meet their expenses.

The rise in consumer prices that were recorded in the summer of 2021 was unprecedented. According to the prediction of some advocates, the cost of living in the year 2022 will witness an increase of 6.2% in the country. Most of the senior citizens are in heavy debt which calls for the stimulus check financial aid payments. Some of them are concerned that any kind of boost in their income will have a direct effect on rental subsidies, food benefits access, and various kinds of support.