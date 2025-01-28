Confirmed: Key Analyst States the iPhone SE 4 Will Feature a Notch





The anticipated reveal of Apple’s new iPhone SE 4 is just around the corner. However, mixed reports have recently stirred some uncertainty regarding the device’s design. Thankfully, a prominent display analyst has provided clarity on the ongoing debate regarding the notch versus Dynamic Island.

Reputable source confirms iPhone SE will feature a notch

Ross Young, an analyst from DSCC, has established himself as a reliable authority on Apple display technology.

He has now addressed the confusion surrounding whether the iPhone SE will incorporate a notch or a Dynamic Island.

In a response to DMN on X, Young commented:

A notch similar to the iPhone 14 is indeed correct.

Concise and straightforward, this statement provides, at least for me, a definitive answer to the notch versus Dynamic Island issue.

This development isn’t particularly surprising.

The iPhone SE 4 has been speculated to take design cues from the iPhone 14, and introducing a Dynamic Island would undermine a key feature exclusive to the iPhone 16.

Moreover, the upcoming SE is anticipated to showcase several advanced features akin to those found in the iPhone 16, such as:

comprehensive Apple Intelligence support

8GB of RAM

A18 chip

USB-C port

and a comparable 48MP rear camera

Ultimately, the distinguishing notch on the iPhone SE and the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 16 will serve as a critical visual differentiation between Apple’s budget and flagship models.

