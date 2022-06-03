Crypto.com Will Now Function In Dubai

Crypto.com is expanding. The emergence of the crypto market has taken the world by storm. The popularity of the market has been growing rapidly for the last few years. People have suddenly become very much interested in investing in cryptocurrency. The high rates of return have made the people more and more interested. Thus, the market is also looking to expand beyond its usual area of service.

A recent example of this is Binance. They devised a program that will be launched in Africa. The program is supposed to be a detailed guide for the citizens. It will teach them all the necessary details about cryptocurrency. Understanding the crypto well will make the people more and more interested. Another example of such expansion is crypto.com. The exchange is one of the largest in the world of crypto.

They have obtained a license to begin operations in Dubai. However, the license has been obtained on a provisional basis. The company will have to complete other formalities to make the license permanent.

Crypto.com Now In Dubai

Crypto.com, being one of the largest exchanges in the market, saw Dubai as a huge prospect. The company officially announced its operations in Dubai recently.

They stated that a provisional license for dealing with virtual assets has been provided to the company. Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority has provided the license in Dubai.

Crypto.com stated that VARA will be conducting some more formalities before giving them the right to operate in full flow.