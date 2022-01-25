Crypto YouTubers Targeted By Scammers And Hackers

Several famous crypto Youtubers were under attack by hackers sometime during the afternoon on Sunday, Jan 22nd. Unauthorized videos were posted on the accounts. The video had text that directed viewers to transfer money into the wallet of the hacker.

Crypto YouTubers Under Attack

Some of the Crypto Youtubers that appeared to be under attack included The Moon, Ivan on Tech, Floyd Mayweather, Box Mining, Altcoin Buzz, BitBoy Crypto, and several others.

The fraud videos had a wallet address on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). The total number of transactions on the wallet was only 9, and they were all in BNB. The amounting value of the transactions came to be $850 when the article was being written.

Michael Gu, who is the crypto Youtuber operating the channel Boxmining, said that a video was posted that he had not given permission to. He said that luckily they managed to spot it under 2 minutes of the fraudulent video going on-air. They also managed to immediately delete it. Unfortunately, that was enough time for his community to view it and leave comments.

Gu, the crypto Youtuber, further added that he had internally swept the account. But there were no bugs or viruses found that could have allowed the hackers to access the crypto Youtuber’s account. He suggested that it might be the responsibility of YouTube.

A post on Reddit conjectured that the hacker may have gained access via a swap scam involving a SIM. It would have let bypass the 2FA (2-factor authentication). However, Gu was hardly convinced of this explanation. He said that his private Google account had no logins recorded. He explained that a SIM swap attack would have blocked him off from his phone as well.

YouTube and other crypto Youtubers are yet to issue any statements on the issue.