CTC Stimulus Check Update: What To Do If You Haven’t Received It Yet

In the event that you were waiting for your third CTC stimulus check to come by the 15th of September but it didn’t, you aren’t the only one. According to a recent statement made by the IRS, there was a technical issue that led to 2% of eligible households missing out on their stimulus payment.

The agency has further stated that it has been working round the clock to fix this error and then issue the overdue money. Parents who have gone ahead and made updates on their bank account were the ones that were hit the hardest by this glitch.

What Should I Do If I Still Don’t Have A CTC Stimulus Check?

The advance month CTC Stimulus check payments began in July, and while these payments have been scheduled to reach you on certain dates, there are quite a few reasons for you not receiving them. The agency might not also have your recent mailing address or the necessary bank information that would make this even more efficient. The mailed check could officially be held by the US Postal Service or the direct deposit sent by the agency may still be processed.

It is also imperative to note that if you have been a major victim of identity theft caused by tax-related issues, you won’t be receiving your CTC stimulus check payments until those problems have been clarified with the IRS. If the issues don’t seem to get cleared up this year, you will definitely get the maximum amount when you move in to file your taxes in 2022. You also need to make sure that even if you have federal debt or unpaid state debt, you would still be receiving your CTC payments if you are considered eligible.

This month saw around 700,000 families not receiving their CTC stimulus check payment due to a technical error from the IRS. There were also reports of missing payments among mixed-status families- where one of the parents is a citizen of the country, while the other is an immigrant.