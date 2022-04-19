David Beckham Posted A Picture With His New Pet Bunny, Coco

David Beckham, the former English footballer showed his creativity while enjoying this year’s Easter by sharing a carrot with his new pet rabbit named Coco. David Beckham posted a video on Instagram where the rabbit was nibbling on the carrot from one side and he was doing the same from the other side. It was just like ‘Lady and the Tramp’ style and he looked very cute.

David Beckham Wished Everyone Easter By Posting A Cute Moment With Coco

David Beckham in the caption wished everyone a happy weekend of Easter and mentioned Coco’s name as well. Victoria Beckham, his wife also shared a picture that showed Coco sleeping very close to her youngest daughter, Harper. She also wished everyone a happy Easter with a lot of kisses from her as well as Coco. This is not the first celebration in the Beckham family this week as Victoria celebrated her 48th birthday this Sunday. She received tons of birthday wishes and gifts from her friends and family including her followers on Instagram.

David posted a beautiful picture of both of them where they were snogging at a perfect sunset and wished her by stating that she is wonderful at each and every role i.e. as a mother, wife, and even a businesswoman. He also added that she must enjoy this day to the fullest and the entire family loves her very much.

Their 19-year-old son Romeo wished her a birthday and said that she is the best mother in the entire universe and that he loves her very much. A similar post was also given by son Cruz. Moreover, Brooklyn Beckham, who just got married gave a casual picture of her mother and wished her on her birthday.

Nicola Peltz, the daughter-in-law of Victoria also wished her on social media. Brooklyn just git married a week before to Nicola in the estate of their family following a grand Palm Beach ceremony.