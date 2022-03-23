Debut Look Of Kate Middleton In Belize

The Duchess and the Duke of Cambridge recently went to a reception in the evening on the occasion of Belizean culture. The special occasion was held at the ruins of Mayan of Cahal Pech which was attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton this Monday.

Kate Middleton And The Duke’s Experience In Belize

Kate Middleton, the 40-year-old Duchess, showed her charismatic look in the tour of the couple’s the Caribbean by wearing a metallic gown that was hot pink in color and had ruffled sleeves. Prince William who is 39 years old chose a blue stunning suit. Kate Middleton parted her hair from the middle and wore a Mayan clutch and a beautiful earning.

The hosting was conducted by the Governor-General of Belize and Johnny Briceño, the Prime Minister of the country also attended the event which was held to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth for her seventy years of ruling the throne. Kate Middleton and the Prince were cheered by the public as they made their entrance to the reception of this event which was organized to know the Belizean culture better.

Kate Middleton and the Duke met with numerous important people like leaders of the community, famous Belizeans, and some Government members. The Prince also gave a speech to the guest and said that both of them were elated to be present in such a beautiful event the setting was very beautiful and creative at the Cahal Pech. He also added that both of them also went to see the Caracol ruins which are situated in deep forest and portrayed information about ancestors of Mayan. The proud and long culture and history of Belize were experienced by them and they also had a good exercise while doing so.

The Duke also remembered her grandmother in the speech and said that Queen Elizabeth visited this place before and always used to say good things about her visit to Belize in 1994.