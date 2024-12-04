December 4, 2024 – Apple, Amazon, and Spotify Year-End Highlights

Catch a summary of the day’s key stories on DMN. You can listen to the DMN Daily on iTunes, Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast platforms.

Sponsored by Dreame Technologies: This Black Friday, explore Dreame Technologies’ cutting-edge smart home cleaning solutions that are crafted to transform your cleaning habits! Take advantage of exceptional deals, and enjoy an additional 5% off with code DM9to55off at checkout. Discover the future of cleaning today!

New episodes of DMN Daily are recorded every weekday. Be sure to subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcasts or your preferred podcast player to receive new episodes as soon as they drop.

Topics covered in this episode:

Listen & Subscribe:

Support Chance directly with DMN Daily Plus by subscribing and unlock:

Ad-free episodes

Exclusive bonus content

Catch up on past episodes of DMN Daily!

https://embed.podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/9to5mac-daily/id1331816080?itsct=podcast_box_player&itscg=30200&ls=1&theme=auto" height="450px" frameborder="0" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *; clipboard-write" style="width: 100%; max-width: 660px; overflow: hidden; border-radius: 10px; background-color: transparent;

Don’t forget to check out our other daily podcasts:

Share your feedback!

We’d love to hear from you at [email protected]. Rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help others find the show.