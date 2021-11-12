Discord Drops Plan Of Integration With NFT And ETH

Discord, a popular messaging app over a community, has had to retrace its plans of integration with NFTs based on Ethereum. This took place after the app received major backlash from quite a large number of its user base. The pushback began on the 9th of November after the founder and CEO of the company Jason Citron went on to tweet ‘probably nothing’ accompanied by a screengrab of the user settings page that put out a logo of Ethereum.

It also offered the option to connect with multiple digital wallets like Wallet Connect and MetaMask.

Discord’s Plans Of Integrating NFTs In Shambles

Citron was then lambasted with thousands of users commenting on his post and urging him to abandon Discord’s plan of integration. Interestingly, a large section of the users also threatened to cancel their subscriptions to Nitro. The crypto-skeptics have also asserted that NFTs are simply a Ponzi scheme and quite damaging to the environment as a whole due to the amount of energy that is consumed to mine the cryptocurrencies.

Previously Citron had commented that this feature was in a pre-release mode for Discord; he later amended his statement on the 11th of November, stating that it had moved to a mode of no-release. He also commented that the company had no current plans of shipping this internal concept. As of now, they were strictly focusing on protecting their users from scams, spams, and frauds.

Although Discord is quite a common app in the cryptocurrency sphere- with multiple NFT projects using this platform to build more communities, it can be understood that the gaming community- which also uses the app- seems to not be that fond of the crypto sector, hence the backlash against such a move.