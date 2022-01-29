Doge Temple Creator Believes In The Supremacy Of The Microverse

One of the major creations of Filipchuk is the Doge Temple- a virtual space that has been designed for fans of the Doge meme to socialize. This space was launched by the virtual party platform Party.Space in November 2021.

Now, according to the CEO and founder of this very virtual party platform, niche Microverse experiences will definitely be the future of the Metaverse.

Rather than spending time and money building a big Metaverse and selling a few acres of land there, Yurii Filipchuk believes that Web3 Creators should be more focused on aligning their efforts on exploring the best ways to interact online- with most of the major online communities.

Doge Temple Will Indulge Itself In Microverse

The idea behind Doge Temple’s creator is that each online community would be building its own Microverse, which would connect to a shared network to form a Metaverse. Party.Space was launched in May 2020 with the idea to gameify video chats.

They would now be working with 65 corporate clients to host conferences while working with end-of-year parties, workshops, and events of team building.

Doge Temple was also the site this week for the afterparty for the seventh annual Golden Kitty Awards ceremony for Product Hunt.

Doge Temple was a recent semi-finalist in the Product Demo video category but missed out on snagging an award. ConstitutionDAO took home the Golden Kitty Award for the best Web3 project, with Thirdweb, Phantom, and Rainbow clocking in as runners-up.

Doge Temple explained the Microverse ideas of Filipchuk on a Medium Post on the 2nd of November, where they disputed the idea that it was pretty possible to create a mass community around an artificially created virtual world.