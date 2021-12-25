Dogecoin Foundation Has Collaborated With Ethereum

The Dogecoin Foundation, which is simply a non-profit organization that deals with the workings of Dogecoin, has started collaborating with Ethereum. The collaboration would bring in Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum as the two groups would work on a staking mechanism. On Thursday, the Foundation released its Dogecoin Trailmap, a manifesto that the foundation is said to be committed to exploring- something it believes would infinitely contribute to the success of Dogecoin.

Dogecoin Foundation Looking For A Proof-of-Stake

As a major part of the trail map, the Dogecoin Foundation would also work with Buterin on creating a uniquely Doge proposal for a community staking version of PoS or proof-of-stake. Such a version would definitely allow every user of Dogecoin to stake their tokens and get extra tokens for just supporting the network, as mentioned by the foundation. The foundation further stated that this version would allow everyone, and not just the big players to play a major part in a way that would reward them for their contribution in the running of the network- whilst at the same time it would be giving back to the whole community through charitable means.

As it has been reported previously by Cointelegraph, the Dogecoin Foundation did establish its project in August, after almost six yes of no media activity. As a part of the new team, the foundation has listed several of its advisory board members, which include Buterin, Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin, and Max Keller, the core developer of Dogecoin. Jared Birchall, the CEO of Neuralink will be representing the interests of Elon Musk.

The latest post from the Dogecoin Foundation states that setting off on such an adventure will definitely not be a tiny feat, as they are simply getting started.