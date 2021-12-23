Elad Roisman To Leave By The End Of January

Elad Roisman, one of the five members of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s board, has declared his intentions of resigning from the agency. In an announcement that took place on Monday, Roisman mentioned that he had issued a letter to the POTUS informing him of his decision to leave the SEC by the end of January in the new year.

The SEC commissioner further stated that he would nevertheless be working with his colleagues to enhance their mission of protecting the investors, maintaining orderly, fair, and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation until the departure took place.

Elad Roisman Is Soon Going To Retire

Elad Roisman came to office in September 2018 under the previous administration and had been serving as the acting chair of the SEC from the December of 2020 to the January of 2021, when he was replaced by new commissioner Allison Herren Lee. His term was set to expire, normally, in 2023. Gary Gensler has been serving as the chairperson following his confirmation in the Senate back in April 2021.

When Elad Roisman held his position at the SEC, he was considered by many to be a major ally of the crypto industry for quite a few favorable positions in regulating digital assets. During his time as the chief counsel of the US Senate Banking Committee, Roisman stated that the SEC should be examining and reexamining the rules, guidelines, and regulations when it came to technologies like blockchain and crypto which were emerging.

Quite recently, Elad Roisman had also co-signed a letter with Hester Peirce, the commissioner of the SEC, known by many as Crypto Mom, who criticized Gensler for not pushing for clarification on crypto in the regulatory agenda of the agency.