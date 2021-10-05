California Stimulus Checks; Are You Eligible?

The eligible citizens of the state of California will soon receive another round of the stimulus check financial aid payments that are provided by the state. This round of the payments will be dispatched on the 5th of October this year. This falls on a Tuesday. It was stated that about 2 million people will receive the payments. This economic boost that is provided by the California government to the people will be of great help to the ones who need it the most.

Stimulus Check’s Eligibility

In order to qualify for the financial aid payments, one’s salary must not exceed a total of 75,000 USD in the year 2020. Along with that, it is necessary to have a Personal Taxpayer Identification Number as well as the number of one’s Social Security.

It has been stated by the authorities of the state that the beneficiaries of Social Security will not be receiving the payments. And this provision will be followed even if the said benefit is the only source of money for the person.

It is to be noted that thrones who have not filed their tax returns for the year 2020, may not be eligible to receive the stimulus check financial aid payments provided by the state. As for now, the last date to file the tax return for the year 2020 is the 15th of October. This is according to the rules issued by the authorities of the state. What this means is the fact that any person who does get the job done after the stipulated deadline, will not be receiving the stimulus check financial aid payments. This is the second part of the “Golden State stimulus checks.”