Elon Musk Has Teased The Introduction Of Another Social Media Platform

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently suggested that a new social media platform was needed to compete with Twitter. He brought this up due to the recent suspensions made by the social media platform on its users for tweeting out their opinions. Tweeting to his 79.1 million followers, Musk asked if a new platform was required. And as it usually happens with his tweets, it was liked around 100,000 times and shared close to 9,000 times within two hours of him posting it on Twitter.

Elon Musk Conducts Polls To Create A New Social Platform

Elon Musk’s suggestion does come after he went through an informal poll where he asked his followers if Twitter actually facilitated free speech. Around seventy percent of the 1.2 million users who actually responded stated that the platform did not care about free speech. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the billionaire has gone up against the social media giant. Previously, he had asked his audience if the algorithm of Twitter should be completely open-sourced- and around 82% agreed that it should be.

Some users even suggested that Elon Musk should use some of his alleged worth of $244 billion to completely buy out the platform. Although Musk acknowledged the idea- we don’t know if that would come to pass. Incidentally, Mike Cernovich, the right-wing commentator, took this opportunity to reply to Musk’s tweet to point out the hypocrisy of the platform. He states that Twitter cares about leftists- and even if they made death threats against conservatives, Twitter would respect their freedom of speech.

If Elon Musk follows through on the poll, his social media platform would be similar to GETTR and Parler.