Emily Ratajkowski And Eric Andre Spotted On A Date

After her divorce, Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly switching from one comic to another as she dives headfirst into the dating pool. Eric Andre is the next man up.

In New York City on Saturday, Emily Ratajkowski and Andre had a lovely evening together while dining, drinking, and probably laughing a lot. The 39-year-old comedian made the reservation for the couple.

At 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, the model, 31, and Andre were seated at the Japanese eatery. In pictures acquired by TMZ on Monday, Ratajkowski can be seen wearing a leather trench coat, a transparent black dress, and matching sneakers on the excursion.

Emily Ratajkowski Looked Very Happy

The “Eric Andre Show” presenter wore a floral button-down shirt with pink slacks and a black coat for warmth. The model and comic appeared to be deeply in love as they shuttled between a few stops while walking with their arms around one another. They reportedly went to the popular Japanese restaurant Sakagura in Midtown and ate there for three hours. Since she filed for divorce from her estranged spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, Emily has been very active on the dating scene.

The 31-year-old model has been linked to DJ Orazio Rispo, artist Jack Greer, and, of course, Pete Davidson. But last month, when Pete went to a Rangers game with the woman from his “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” film, their relationship looked to be significantly cooling off.

Emily Ratajkowski has since found a new comic to date. On her “High Low” podcast, Ratajkowski hasn’t spoken specifically about her personal date with Davidson in November 2022, but this week, she did admit that she tends to draw the “worst men.”

It might be challenging to find partners who can “handle strong women” in their lives, the “iCarly” alum said to guest Olivia Ponton.