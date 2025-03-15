Everything You Need to Know About the $6,000 Stimulus Check: Eligibility Requirements and Application Process

Among the numerous social assistance programs, the United States Government has particularly emphasized the stimulus checks provided by the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB), which offer one of the highest amounts of government aid: $6,000.

Initiated in 2020 as a response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, this monthly assistance has been replicated in various other states to support millions of Americans.

Since its inception nearly five years ago, this stimulus has become one of the most sought-after forms of aid due to its substantial support for meeting basic needs such as housing, food, healthcare, and public services for the most vulnerable populations.

Eligibility Requirements for this Check

While the stimulus program aims to assist as many individuals as possible, it is crucial to note that it is available only in specific states that have opted to implement it:

California

Michigan

New Mexico

New York

Washington

This financial assistance operates on an annual payment schedule, providing a monthly deposit of $500 until a total of $6,000 is reached within the year. Payments are directly deposited into the beneficiary’s bank account or issued as paper checks.

To qualify for this support, as stated on the official FTB website, applicants must first confirm that their state is part of the program. Following this, other criteria will be considered, including:

Participation in other social assistance programs, such as those offered by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

An income limit of no more than $75,000 for individuals or $150,000 for couples.

Filing regular tax returns.

Possession of a social security number.

After that, applicants need to complete the information requested on the FTB form to initiate the review process. It’s worth noting that the payment timelines and procedures may vary depending on the state of application.







Currently, the program has approximately 200 beneficiary families in California, with expectations of increasing to 305 families in the coming months. In Michigan, around 100 participants have already benefited.

