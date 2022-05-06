Fans Call Out Blac Chyna For Mocking Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2022 Looks

Blac Chyna, the rapper, and television personality continued in her feud with the Kardashians after she lost her defamation lawsuit against Rob Kardashian by mocking the gown worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022.

The former star of reality shows uploaded a picture in a nude gown, a copy of the birthday dress worn by Marilyn Monroe that was donned by Kim as a homage to the blonde actor and bombshell.

Blac Chyna also donned a platinum wig matching Kim Kardashian’s attempt at resembling Marilyn Monroe. She put on a blank face and instead moved her camera to reveal multiple angles of her dress and the wig.

The song What’s My Name by Fivio Foreign is played in the background. Blac Chyna has stayed in the background ever since the judgment was announced this week.

The model seemed blank and stoic in the brief video as she is seen filling up her car in a gas station in Calabasas California. In places, the ex of Rob Kardashian, Kim’s brother, tried to put on a sunny disposition, saying she felt great and planned to work soon on her brands and her music. She said that at present she was working only on herself and her kids.

Blac Chyna’s Appeals For Trial Funds

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, has appealed to her followers for $400K to help her daughter fight the court decision against her daughter in the multi-million dollar suit.

Tokyo, also Shalana Hunter, went for a GoFundMe donation page hoping to reel insufficient money to help Blac Chyna fight against the decision of the courts.

Blac Chyna’s mother has said that she wants to financially support her daughter in her endeavor for justice. She signed off saying the appeal was for a fresh trial set to begin.

Fans have shared the page, but the enthusiasm has not translated into funds, with the page yet to reach $1,000 in collections.

The gown that was worn by Kim and which Blac Chyna imitated costs a whopping $5M. Kim is the only woman besides Monroe to wear the nude gown, and though Kim has the knack of keeping in the news, she comes nowhere near the appeal of Marilyn Monroe or her acting abilities.