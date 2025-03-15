Fans Stunned by 1990s Pop-Punk Diva’s MAGA Transformation

She’s simply a girl who expressed admiration for something she observed on Tucker Carlson’s streaming program known for its arch-conservative views.

Gwen Stefani, the former lead singer of the pop-punk group No Doubt, is facing backlash from fans after she openly praised actor Jonathan Roumie’s appearance on the “Tucker Carlson Network” Roku channel, as reported by the Daily Beast.

Roumie, recognized for his role as Jesus in the evangelical series “The Chosen,” discussed the significance of prayer and fasting during his interview, promoting the “Christian and Catholic” prayer and meditation app called Hallow.

Stefani, a devoted Catholic, referred to Roumie as a “powerful inspirational human” on X.

She commented, “what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being u.”

The “Just a Girl” artist has made multiple posts in collaboration with Hallow, which also features celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt as fans. The app requires $70 a month for a premium subscription.

Many of Stefani’s fans are disappointed and feel that the singer has aligned herself with the pro-Trump MAGA movement.

“Gwen, as a long-time supporter, you’re making it increasingly difficult to stand by you. Please don’t promote Tucker Carlson, the Russian propagandist. Good lord,” one fan expressed on X.

Another user remarked, “You seriously need a reality check. God, this is disappointing.”

The “Don’t Speak” singer and “The Voice” coach has always been open about her Catholic faith, but fans speculate that her country singer husband, Blake Shelton, may be influencing her conservative transformation.

“Gwen Stefani seems to be one of those women who completely absorbs and adopts whatever persona the man in her life has,” one comment on X stated.

“Why are people shocked that Gwen Stefani has turned into a right-wing extremist?” another user commented on X. “She built her career on appropriating different ethnicities and married a country music star. Come on, let’s use our brains.”