Five New Apple Products Set to Launch Early This Year: Here’s What to Expect

The initial days of 2025 are rapidly passing, ushering in the launch of several eagerly anticipated Apple products. Here’s a preview of five exciting new devices expected to debut in the coming months.

M4 MacBook Air

Apple’s most beloved Mac is gearing up for its next iteration. Here’s what we anticipate from the upcoming MacBook Air:

M4 chip

16GB RAM standard

Nano-texture display option

12MP Center Stage camera

Support for two external displays while the lid is open

Potentially enhanced battery life owing to the M4

Identical design available in 13-inch and 15-inch models

This update appears to be a robust enhancement for the MacBook Air. In terms of timing, expectations suggest a February or early March launch—similar to the timeline for the M3 MacBook Air’s debut in early 2024.

iPhone SE 4

The upcoming iPhone models will prominently feature the new iPhone SE 4—an essential purchase for many consumers, anticipated to launch in March.

This new iPhone SE is set to include:

a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14, incorporating OLED and dropping the Home Button

Face ID technology and a notch

the A18 chip, already featured in the iPhone 16

Apple Intelligence integration, which is otherwise exclusive to the Pro models of the 16 and 15

8GB of RAM

a 48MP primary camera, likely mirroring that of the iPhone 16

USB-C connectivity

and the inaugural Apple-designed 5G modem

All this at an attractive, budget-friendly price—presumably below $499.

‘HomePad’ smart display

Personally, I’m particularly thrilled about the anticipated ‘HomePad’ smart display from Apple.

Mark Gurman elaborated on this upcoming device in a recent Bloomberg article, predicting it will revive excitement in Apple’s Home product range. Expected features, according to Gurman, include:

A focus on Siri, communication, and home automation

Functionality with Safari, Music, Notes, and various Apple applications, though without an App Store

Touch capabilities, primarily driven by voice commands via Apple Intelligence’s new App Intents

A novel operating system combining elements of watchOS and iOS StandBy, adjusting the user interface based on proximity

Dimensions approximating twice the width of an iPhone, with around a 6-inch display

Integrated speakers, a FaceTime camera, and battery

Planned wall mounting options, alongside a base for desks, kitchen counters, and nightstands

Emphasis on security features and a video/audio intercom function compatible with other home devices

A customizable home screen featuring classic Apple widgets and home management controls

Integration with video doorbells and cameras, providing support for security notifications

I am eager to see Apple renew its focus on Home products. Gurman initially suggested that the HomePad would arrive in March, though he later noted it might be slightly delayed.

iPad, 11th generation

After a quiet 2023 for the iPad line, Apple was initially expected to refresh its entire iPad lineup in 2024. While new models for iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini were introduced, the basic iPad remained unchanged.

However, it’s almost time for an updated 11th generation iPad. Details are sparse, but it will likely include a more powerful A-series chip, probably with 8GB of RAM that supports Apple Intelligence. It may also incorporate Apple’s latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networking solutions.

Overall, it looks to be a standard iterative advancement for Apple’s most economical iPad.

M3 iPad Air

The standard iPad won’t be the only tablet to see a release soon.

Even after the iPad Air received the M2 upgrade last May, rumors are swirling regarding a potential M3 model debuting soon.

Details about the M3 iPad Air are limited, but it’s expected to offer enhanced compatibility with improved Apple keyboard accessories. Otherwise, it seems it will be a modest spec refresh for the existing 11-inch and 13-inch variants.

Wildcard: Apple Watch SE 3

Finally, we might see a sixth product soon: the Apple Watch SE 3.

The previous Apple Watch SE launched in 2022, and as the September 2024 event approached, speculation was high about a possible SE 3 release, which ultimately didn’t happen.

Historically, Apple Watch SE models have launched in September; however, two factors suggest the new SE may launch this spring.

If the device was indeed intended for a September 2024 launch but missed it, Apple likely wouldn’t wait a full additional year. A simultaneous launch of the Apple Watch SE with the iPhone SE 4 could be a strategic move.

Apple’s upcoming products: wrap-up

While Apple’s plans can shift, the arrival of these five or more products early in the year would signal a strong start for the company in 2025. All leading up to what promises to be an exhilarating WWDC and fall launch season.

Which upcoming Apple products are you most eager to see? Share your thoughts in the comments.

