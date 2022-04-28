Floki Inu Will Not Step Back With Advertisement Blitz In London

The competitor of Dogecoin (DOGE), Floki Inu has recently started aggressively implementing marketing using campaigns in London. These campaigns included plastering the advertisements in the majority of the train stations of the city and also on all its renowned red buses. An announcement was made by Floki Inu about a new campaign in the blog of Sunday.

Floki Inu Started Printing Advertisements On City Buses And Train Stations

The announcement stated that the cryptocurrency of the people will be advertised on the surface of 100 buses and 203 posters in the city of London from Monday. These new advertisements will be visible to the people all over the city. The current memecoin campaign was implemented after a marketing blitz of similar nature in the year 2021.

- Advertisement -

This marketing blitz made quite a buzz in the Assemble of London where Sian Berry, one of the Assembly members, tried to boycott all the advertisements of cryptocurrency on the networks of busses and rail in the city. The previous campaign of Floki Inu read the sign ‘Missed Doge? Get Floki.”

Sian Berry also posted in the past that the policy of cryptocurrency is quite similar to the activity of gambling and public services must not advocate or advertise these schemes which are very risky at times. She is still pressing her demand of removing all these unregulated schemes for the welfare of the common people.

Later on, the campaigns got a lot of criticism and thus the Advertising and Standards Authority (ASA) of the United Kingdom interrupted and banned all the advertisements on 2nd March. The reason stated for this ban of ads was manipulating the common people into getting involved in the crypto business and taking advantage of the inexperience of the customers. Moreover, the fear of missing out on good things was propagated by these ads.

- Advertisement -

However, Sabre, the director of marketing of Floki Inu clearly stated that the company has no such intention to step back due to all the stringent regulatory actions.