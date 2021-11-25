Food Banks See Perfect Opportunity Of High Demand

Food banks have been seeing major levels of demand for help from those with food insecurity, as the country reaches its second Thanksgiving. As it stands, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 led to millions of Americans waiting in long lines to get their food assistance in the face of economic disruption. One of the food assistance banks in Minnesota is a prime example of this dramatic increase- as it recently set a new record in cases as the nation moves towards the holiday.

Food Banks Seeing More Demand

Allison O’ Toole, the CEO of Second Harvest Heartland, mentioned that things weren’t really that different the previous year from how they are now. Second Harvest Heartland is one of Feeding America’s food banks that serves in close to 59 counties like Wisconsin and Minnesota. The food assistance program is around two decades old, and recently recorded a 30% increase in the number of people accessing food assistance, as reported by O’Toole.

The requests for help does come amid a lot of other challenges for the community in Minnesota, as reported by O’Toole, which also includes an unsteady economic recovery and a racial hunger divide where colored communities experience food insecurity at around twice the rate of their white neighbors- and in these places, food banks certainly had quite a demand, one that they need to deal with. Also, issues in the supply chain and high inflation have made obtaining goods more challenging.

It should also be mentioned that there have been many signs of families and individuals still struggling. Close to 20 million adults have already said that their households don’t get enough to eat every single day- according to survey data that took place from the 29th of September to the 11th of October. With such a crisis hovering around, food banks gain more importance, but also more demand.