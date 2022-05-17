Fourth Stimulus Check Update: California Commuters Could Get 3 Months Free Ride

Commuters in the state of California could get up to three months of free public transportation as part of the government’s response to rising prices.

In a proposal put forward by Gov. Gavin Newsom, transit and rail agencies may receive $750 million in incentive grants to provide free transportation for Californian commuters for three months. Approximately three million Californians take the bus, subway, or light rail per day.

CalTrain and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials in March said they were still digesting Newsom’s proposal but added that they will consider providing free transportation if the legislature is approved.

“If the legislature passes the governor proposal, our board will definitely consider it and decide what to do then,” VTA spokesperson Sandra Bermudez told KRON 4. “We’re taking cars off the road, so it’s a benefit for everybody.”

Apart from the three-month free ride, the proposal — estimated to cost the state $11 billion — included a $500 million provision that aims to promote biking and walking throughout the state. The proposal also included provisions that would fast-track the state’s plans to invest in more ZEV passenger vehicles as well as build more charging infrastructure, especially in low-income communities.

The biggest ticket item on Newsom’s relief proposal is the $400 gas rebate checks to vehicle owners as part of the state’s response to rising gas prices. The gas rebate checks will go to residents who have vehicles registered with the state of California.

Each resident can receive a maximum of two checks. This means an individual with three or more cars will only receive up to two payments worth $400 each. The payments would be sent out in the form of debit cards and are expected to arrive by September.

Eligibility will be based on a person’s vehicle registration. This means seniors who receive Social Security Disability income and low-income non-tax filers can still receive the $400 gas rebate checks. Gov. Newsom’s stimulus checks do not have an income cap.

As of Monday, gas prices in California hit an average of $5.983 per gallon, which is more than $1 above the national average, according to AAA.