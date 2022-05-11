Frankie Grande Ties The Knot In Star Wars Theme Wedding

Frankie Grande appeared ecstatic as he announced on Tuesday that he and Hale Leon, his partner, were married in a Star Wars-themed wedding. The dancer was on Instagram revealing that they got married in a close and intimate ceremony held on Star Wars day (May 4).

The lovebirds were united officially at the family home of Frankie Grande in Florida. They were encircled by a group of alien characters from a galaxy far away.

The couple wore contracting tuxedos from Dolce & Gabbana. Frankie Grande opted for a luxurious and opulent design in white lace and peaked lapels matched with a huge satin tie. He wore sequined silver shoes to complement his blond hair. Grande had on a white silk shirt beneath his jacket paired with a bejeweled belt.

Hale Leon donned a radiant and lustrous black tuxedo adorned with tiny polkas and featured shawl lapses. He came wearing a black classic necktie and sported traditional black footwear.

Frankie Grande And Hale Leon Have Been Together Since 2019

The love-crossed couple kissed even as they held champagne flutes filled with apple juice. The soaring space-themed blue cake towered in the backdrop. Frankie Grande and Hale Leon have been together since 2019 and Frankie proposed during their trip to Dreamscapes in Los Angeles, a VR entertainment center.

The reception was celebrated in a space-themed room revealing a hypnotic space scene adorning the ceiling. The newlyweds were joined by Appa Grande, the couple’s adorable red poodle.

Several guests appeared in a Star Wars theme, donning costumes of the furry Chewbacca. There was Darth Vader, several Stormtroopers, and Princess Leia in the costume she wore when kidnapped by Jabba the Hut in Return of the Jedi, the third movie in the original trilogy.

While the Supreme Commander was swathed in red light strings, the troopers wore panties and bras in keeping with the augmented theme. As confirmed earlier, Frankie Grande and Hale Leon will have a second celebration when their friends join them for a wedding ball.