FUNToken Gets Deflationary Update

The ecosystem of FUNToken has grown exponentially over the last few years as the utility which encompasses the digital currency has created a prosperous community. The protocol of this crypto asset is specifically designed to assist in all things gaming, and it definitely facilitates favorable gaming experiences in a far more transparent, fair, and widely used mechanism. This then leads to the funding and integration of disparate gaming opportunities.

Although FUNToken has gone about its job in a good way, the blockchain infrastructure that is underneath the token has summarily limited the growth capabilities in several aspects. The protocol was initially launched as an ERC-20 token running on the blockchain of Ethereum. The challenges which every protocol of Ethereum faces- high latency and gas costs- did lead to an obstacle to achieving scalability while limiting the usability of the token for its gaming activities.

XFUN token, a wrapped version of the FUNToken

XFUN is quite similar to the wrapped version of the FUNToken, which has been pegged at a ratio of 1:1. This will help usher the token ecosystem into a completely new stratum of growth. Since the protocol is a layer-two token, XFUN has been built on the network of Polygon, where it benefits from the lower latency, lower transaction costs as well as high performance that the blockchain provides.

It has been reported that XFUN will definitely co-exist with the original token in the ecosystems of gaming that the protocol supports- which includes dPlay Casino. Both the tokens have the ability to retain their utility but XFUN will be completely integrated into a series of gambling products.

With respect to gaming activities, the utilization of XFUN will definitely increase the demand for the original protocol- FUNToken- to be replaced with XFUN, which will create a self-sustaining reduction of the total tokens still in circulation.