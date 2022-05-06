Gatorade Enters The Metaverse Market

Gatorade entered the graphically rich virtual space of the metaverse by filing a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), offering virtual beverage products. The popular sports-themed food and beverage brand also revealed plans to start offering virtual drinks and other products, according to the information revealed by the parent company, Stokely-Van Camp.

Gatorade’s parent company has filed 2 claims for the use of the Gatorade brand and the ‘G’ shaped black, white, and orange logo which they plan to use in association with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and virtual beverages.

The filings reveal that Gatorade is preparing to launch its branded range of products into the metaverse. Earlier, Coca-Cola, the largest soft drinks company, announced that Zero Sugar Byte, its new release, would make a debut on Metaverse before its release in the real world.

Heineken also hosted an event where it offered a ‘virtual’ taste of its beer. Brewery Anheuser-Busch also plans to offer NFTs that have images of Bud Light beer cans.

It Will Be Around 6 Months Before Gatorade Gets The Green Signal From USPTO

The Gatorade logo and name will be used from digital text, audio, video, and media artwork. The USPTO revealed that it would take roughly 6 months for them to scrutinize the application.

Gatorade is now held by PepsiCo, a multinational food and beverage corporation. It is the leading sports drink and is consumed worldwide in over 80 countries. The company reported sales of over $2.6B last year and has cornered half of the sports drink market.

With Gatorade moving into the world of the metaverse, it has for companies the likes of McDonald’s, Nike, and its biggest rival, Coca-Cola. Nike filed an application in November with USPTO for use of its logo, name, and slogan in the online virtual world.

Many major brands have rushed to explore the Metaverse following the announcement by social media giant Facebook, declaring that the future belongs to the Meta world. But interest in the Metaverse has plummeted since, and that does not portend well for the industry.