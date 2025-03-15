Gemini Launches Latest 2.0 Models and Offers Free Deep Research for Android





After the announcement last Thursday, Google is now extensively rolling out its latest models of Gemini, including the innovative 2.0 Flash Thinking (experimental), across the web, as well as Android and iOS applications.

As per usual, Google first introduces new models on gemini.google.com, with its mobile applications making the transition a few days later. As of Saturday afternoon, a broader availability can be observed among various Gemini accounts.

All users utilizing the free version of Gemini have access to 2.0 Flash Thinking (experimental). In this latest lineup, Google has adjusted the term “experimental” to lowercase, placing it in parentheses. Consequently, it is now termed 2.0 Pro (experimental), yet no other modifications to the premium model have been announced. When compared with the previous version launched earlier in February, the new Flash Thinking boasts “enhanced efficiency and speed.”

This allows users to access Gemini Applications such as @Gmail, @YouTube, etc., with Google consolidating the previous separate “with apps” feature into this version. Moreover, file uploads are now permitted for everyone, with Advanced subscribers benefiting from a 1 million token context window.

