Gemini Launches Latest 2.0 Models and Offers Free Deep Research for Android

After the announcement last Thursday, Google is now extensively rolling out its latest models of Gemini, including the innovative 2.0 Flash Thinking (experimental), across the web, as well as Android and iOS applications.

As per usual, Google first introduces new models on gemini.google.com, with its mobile applications making the transition a few days later. As of Saturday afternoon, a broader availability can be observed among various Gemini accounts.

All users utilizing the free version of Gemini have access to 2.0 Flash Thinking (experimental). In this latest lineup, Google has adjusted the term “experimental” to lowercase, placing it in parentheses. Consequently, it is now termed 2.0 Pro (experimental), yet no other modifications to the premium model have been announced. When compared with the previous version launched earlier in February, the new Flash Thinking boasts “enhanced efficiency and speed.”

This allows users to access Gemini Applications such as @Gmail, @YouTube, etc., with Google consolidating the previous separate “with apps” feature into this version. Moreover, file uploads are now permitted for everyone, with Advanced subscribers benefiting from a 1 million token context window.

On another note, Deep Research is now accessible for all Gemini accounts. While it operates on the foundation of Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking (experimental), Google no longer explicitly states which model is being utilized. On the web interface, a new “Deep Research” feature is available in the prompt bar, or users can still select from the model picker. It’s important to mention that free users have lower research limitations than Advanced users.

Additionally, Google has introduced a new Personalization (experimental) model for all users to experiment with. Powered by 2.0 Flash Thinking (experimental), this model analyzes your input to discern if your prior search history can enhance the results. This feature is designed for brainstorming and delivering personalized suggestions, exemplified by prompts such as:

  • Where should I consider going for vacation this summer?
  • I would like to establish a YouTube channel but need content suggestions.
  • What hobby or profession would you recommend I pick up as a beginner?

In the upcoming future, Google plans to incorporate additional sources beyond just Search, including YouTube and Photos. This initiative is part of Google’s aim to develop a personal AI assistant that can offer insights tailored to individual users rather than providing generic answers.

On this note, the feature to save information has been widely launched, while the advanced functionality, which enables Gemini to reference previous conversations while responding to queries, will soon be accessible in over 45 languages.

Here are the latest 2.0 models available for users within the Gemini app:

  • 2.0 Flash: Suitable for everyday activities, plus additional features
  • 2.0 Flash Thinking (experimental): Employs sophisticated reasoning
  • Deep Research: Provides comprehensive research reports
  • Personalization (experimental): Assistance based on your search history
  • 2.0 Pro (experimental): Ideal for intricate tasks

Free vs. Advanced

