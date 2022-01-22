Getting The Golden State Stimulus Checks: Steps You Need To Take To Claim The Missing Payment

The Golden State Stimulus Check was given to residents of California in two stages. We are coming to the end of phase II of the payment and most payments have been dispatched by the state administration.

The stimulus checks given by the administration of California is the only one given to all sections of residents in the state but are subject to income limitations. For the second phase of the payments, the adjusted gross income of the claimant has to be between $1 and $75,000 for the last submitted income tax returns (2021).

- Advertisement -

People who filed their returns by October 15, 2021, will receive their stimulus checks. Some residents will not receive their stimulus check on time because they filed their returns after the due date.

Golden State Stimulus Checks Delayed For Several Reasons

But many residents of California have not received their payment even though they qualify for it and have submitted their returns well within the stipulated period.

Other reasons that have delayed the payment of the Golden State stimulus check II are delays due to pending ITIN numbers. The California Franchise Tax Board has informed that any individual who applied for the ITIN number before the October 15 cutoff date but has not received it, has till February 15, to file returns.

- Advertisement -

The CFTB will consider their case only after they file their income tax returns and decide whether they qualify for the California stimulus check.

The tax board website states that some payments might need reviewing subject to the information available with the board. This could lead to a delay in payments. Such details that could cause delay include a change in address of the tax filers, missing bank account details, etc.

As a majority of the phase II stimulus checks are being sent through the US postal service in the form of paper checks, a delay of around 45 days to 60 days could be expected.

The payments are also being sent according to the last 3 digits of the postal ZIP codes. If any individual feels that they haven’t received their payment even though all other details are in order, they should contact the CFTB.