Golden States Stimulus Checks; Important Dates

Two-third of residents of the state of California are receiving the new round of the stimulus check financial aid payments. Those residents from the state of California who are perfectly eligible to receive the stimulus check financial aid payments, but have not filed their tax returns for the year 2020, maybe in trouble. There is a risk of them not receiving their share of the stimulus check payments. However, this is not the end of the world. The people in question can still take some steps. There still is a little time left in order to file taxes for last year.

Stimulus Check Reminder

The last date in order to bring about the necessary changes in the 15th of October. And since the stimulus checks provided in the state are totally based on tax returns, those who did not file their taxes, will not be receiving the money. In the first round of the payments, about 600,000 people received the money. About 2 million checks got dispatched this time. It was done so last week.

It has been stated that the ones who have their individual taxpayer identification number but do not own a social security number will not be exempted from receiving the stimulus check financial aid payments. The major difference is the fact that the AGI that has been set is 75,000 USD from 30,000 USD. This provides an advanced opportunity for the residents of the state.

Generally, the state residents will receive the money through the medium they choose while filling their options for the tax returns. The ones who went for direct deposit will directly receive the money in their bank accounts. And the ones who selected the mail option will receive it accordingly. Those residents who received an extra amount of the refund will also receive the financial aid payments by paper checks mail. As per the eligibility conditions, the gross income must be somewhere between 0 to 75,000 USD for the tax year 2020.