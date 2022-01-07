Golden State Stimulus Checks: How Does The ZIP Code Affect Your Check?

Millions of California residents are waiting for their stimulus checks which are worth $1,100. Their ZIP codes will be the determining factor as to when they would receive their payments.

Around 7.3 million people will receive their checks which total up to $5.1 billion and have been sent out as a part and package of the Golden State Stimulus II program.

The officials at the California Franchise Tax Board have stated that they expect to distribute around 9 million stimulus checks in total. They have started to post, stimulus checks to the California residents with ZIP codes ending 585-719 from November 29, 2021. This is expected to continue till December 17, 2021.

This would mean that Americans would receive their stimulus checks by January 7, at the most. Approximately 800,000 stimulus checks were mailed out by the board by December 17.

California residents who are located in ZIP codes ending with 720 and 927 will receive their payments sometime between December 13 and 31. Their stimulus checks are expected to be received by January 21.

The residents located in the 928 to 999 ZIP code bracket, will see their payments release between December 27 and January 11. The eligible Americans should receive their stimulus checks no later than February 1.

The direct deposits will show up in the resident’s bank accounts within a few days while the paper ones can take three weeks to arrive.

In order to qualify for the stimulus checks payment, the people need to file their 2020 taxes by Oct 15 and show an AGI of $75,000 or less for the 2020 tax year.

The eligible candidates should also have resided in the state for more than half of 2020 and also be a resident on the date of issuing the payment.

It is not known if the payments will keep coming once the ultimate batch of stimulus checks is doled out.

But, a tax ruling from the 1970s could see Americans receive a cash boost in 2022, according to the New York Times. Voters in the state passed Proposition 13 in 1978 which limited property tax rises.

And, political activist Paul Gann proposed that if state spending neared a certain level, then officials would return funds to taxpayers.

This proposal later became law and is commonly referred to as the “Gann limit”.

Why Have You Not Received Your Payments?

One of the most common reasons is the zip code you live within.

Fortunately, the California State Tax Board has listed the dates by which your zip code can expect to receive payment; that is if you get the cash by paper check.

000-044: October 6 – October 27

045-220: October 18 – November 5

221-375: November 1 – November 19

376-584: November 15 – December 3

585-719: November 29 – December 17

720-927: December 13 – December 31

928-999: December 27 – January 11, 2022

If your ZIP code ends with the digits 585 and above, your paper check has not yet been mailed.

Those who qualify will receive payment through direct deposit or by mail.

Can The Californians Receive Another Wave Of Stimulus Checks?

The residents of California can receive another stimulus check this year as the state’s massive budget surplus is calculated to be around $31 billion. Governor Newsom has stated that he wants to commit to boosting the one-time investments in infrastructure.

He said: “How we framed that historic surplus last year, similarly, we will frame our approach this year.

“I’m very proud of the historic tax rebate last year, and I look forward to making the decision that I think is in the best interests of 40million Californians.”

California is not the only state providing a cash boost to Americans.

Gov. Janet Mills has revealed that more than 500,000 residents from Maine will receive the aid of $285. Single taxpayers should be earning $75,000 or less to be eligible for these checks and the limit is less than $150,000 for joint filers.

The stimulus checks are expected to be sent out in batches and arrive at the recipient’s by December 31, 2021.

People in Seattle had to apply for their own stimulus checks until Nov 15. These payments were worth up to $3,000. Around $16million will be used to help low-income residents that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Eligible recipients include those who were not able to access state unemployment, had no health insurance and didn’t receive a federal stimulus check.

The Advance Child Tax Credits

Millions of families will also receive the ultimate installment of the advance child tax credits.

Parents with kids under six will receive $300 per child, while the amount is $250 for dependents between the ages of six-17.

The first advance child tax credit was sent out in July and December’s payment will be the sixth check.

But, some families could be in line for a larger cash sum if they signed up for advance payments at a later date.