Greta Thunberg Humiliated Andrew Tate After Emissions Boast

Andrew Tate, the apparent “manosphere” influencer is constantly spreading misogyny through his contents recently took a shot on Greta Thunberg. He tried to mock the teen environmental activists Greta Thunberg on Twitter and got a huge blow back from Greta.

Greta’s great comeback against Tate’s misogynistic tweet has won the twitter. Tate who was trying to trigger Greta Thunberg by listing his cars and the carbon emission that happens from them, has got a perfect reply from Thunberg.

If any of our readers are fortunate enough to have never heard of him, Andrew Tate has been a kickboxer turned an alt-right social media influencer. Tate is proud to describe himself as a sexist and a misogynist. He on multiple occasions has said that women should not come out of their house and they only belong to the man.

Andrew Tate previously has got his Twitter account blocked and had been that way until Elon Musk bought Twitter and reinstated his account.

Greta Thunberg Humiliated Andrew Tate With Replying To His Tweet:

Tate brags about his success and wealth in his purposefully provocative, frequently satirical Twitter tweets. These posts include images and videos of the influencer smoking cigarettes inside and donning sunglasses, much like a barely pubescent youngster who has just seen his initial Guy Ritchie film.

To Tate’s tweet in which he asked Greta Thunberg for her email address so that he could sent her his list of cars, Greta replied “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at [email protected].” After that Tate instantly replied her saying “how dare you?” But till then other account holders of Twitter leaped at the chances of mocking Tate.

People have replied to his tweet saying that he tried to take shot at a teenager instead of adults and still lost it. Someone even mocked him saying they will call 911 to report a murder (of Tate by Greta with her reply).