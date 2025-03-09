Gurman: Apple Delays Smart Home Hub Launch; Employees Engaged in At-Home Testing

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple has initiated an internal testing program for its forthcoming smart home device, commonly referred to as HomePad. Although it was intended for a March release, the launch has been postponed as the company works on enhancing its promised Siri capabilities.

Delays in Home Hub

Before encountering the new challenges with Siri, the home hub was likely to miss its speculated March launch. This is primarily because the device depends on new App Intent features for Siri, which Apple had originally scheduled to release in April alongside iOS 18.4.

Now, Apple has officially acknowledged that many of its planned Siri enhancements will require more time than initially estimated. In a statement to Daring Fireball, the company stated:

We’re also developing a more personalized Siri that possesses greater awareness of your personal context and can execute tasks within and across your applications. Delivering these features will take longer than we initially anticipated, with a rollout expected in the coming year.

Speculation had suggested that new Siri functionalities could debut in iOS 18.5 or later. However, given Apple’s phrasing, it appears that the situation may be more severe than hoped. Gurman later mentioned that Apple may need to completely reassess its strategy regarding Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Regardless of the situation, with Siri’s progress lagging, Gurman now reports that the launch of the Apple home hub is on hold:

At one time, the company aspired to unveil this product in March. However, since the device is somewhat dependent on the postponed Siri capabilities, it has also been delayed.

This disappointment is understandable but also quite logical.

Internal Testing Initiative

Although the public launch of the smart home hub is delayed, Apple has established an internal testing initiative, as per Gurman. With this program, select employees can take the product home for testing and feedback, enabling the company to identify and rectify issues before the official release.

Here’s a recap of some rumored specifications for the new home hub:

7-inch square display with a prominent bezel

Camera positioned at the top

Built-in rechargeable battery

A new Apple operating system: homeOS

Significant emphasis on video functionalities like FaceTime

Compatibility with numerous Apple applications

A dashboard inspired by StandBy

Simple smart home management

Integration of Apple Intelligence features

