Gurman: Apple Developing Various Versions of Next-Gen Studio Display

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple may be developing a third-generation Studio Display, referred to as J527. This monitor would follow the anticipated second-generation Studio Display, codenamed J427. However, the specific enhancements of the third-generation model remain unclear. It’s also possible that this could be an entirely different monitor. Let’s explore the details.

Recently, Gurman indicated that Apple has initiated work on a new external display, codenamed J427, set to debut in 2026. This would serve as a successor to the original Studio Display rather than a new entry in the Pro Display series.

In addition, Apple is also reportedly developing another display, codenamed J527, as mentioned by Bloomberg:

Here’s an unexpected twist. I’ve been informed that Apple is also working on a second new monitor titled J527. At this stage, it appears unlikely that this will be a subsequent generation, considering the time elapsed between updates and the fact that we are still a considerable way from the J427 launch.

Gurman posits that J427 and J527 may not be separate products; instead, Apple might be exploring multiple prototypes for the second-generation Studio Display. This theory aligns well with the fact that it’s been over three years since the debut of the original Studio Display, and there’s still more than a year before the expected launch of the next model.

Furthermore, Gurman speculates that J527 could potentially be “a second model featuring a different screen size or specifications,” highlighting the approaching six-year anniversary of Apple’s Pro Display XDR.

Ultimately, the implications of the J527 rumor are not entirely clear. Is it the next iteration of the Studio Display? A Studio Display Pro? The Pro Display XDR 2? It’s uncertain. However, the “27” in its codename suggests that it will likely have a 27” display size.

Check out my favorite Apple accessories on Amazon:

Follow Michael on: X/Twitter, Bluesky, Instagram