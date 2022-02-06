Here’s How You Can Get The Stimulus Check You Are Missing: Carefully Keep The IRS Letter

Getting a letter from the Internal Revenue Service is normally not a sign of good tidings and brings a feeling of dread. But a far more cheerful letter is being sent to millions of citizens from the IRS concerning the stimulus check. The letter is crucial and you need to stow it away as you will need it for filing your income tax returns this year.

The letter from the IRS gives a detailed account of the stimulus check you received last year. You will have to include that in your returns. The letter would also assist you in receiving any pending stimulus check amounts that you may have missed last year.

- Advertisement -

These letters are also relevant for the enhanced Child Tax Credit payments you have received starting July 2021, but that will come in another letter from the authorities.

The letters from IRS No. 6419 and 6475 contain details with which you should be acquainted. The letters first went out in the last week of January.

The letter will help recipients of stimulus checks to determine if you are eligible for the RRC, the Recovery Rebate Credit. Which they will get against the 2021 income tax returns to be filed in the first quarter of 2022.

Two Letters From The IRS Is Relevant For Your Stimulus Check Payments

- Advertisement -

Letter No. 6475 is only relevant for the 3rd round of the stimulus check, the Economic Impact Payment that was sent first in March 2021. The letter details that the 3rd stimulus check has been sent out to all citizens. But eligible people who may have missed out on the checks show review their claim to the amount through the RRC for the tax years 2020 and 2021.

Letter No. 6419 was sent out starting late December through January. This second letter contains the sum of the CTC payments that the taxpayer received between July and December 2021. The letter contains instructions to retain it for filing the 2021 income tax returns.

The RRC is relevant only for the missing 3rd stimulus check amount. The missing amount under the Child Tax Credit will be adjusted automatically either as a refund check or adjusted against income tax payable.