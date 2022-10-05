Hilaria Baldwin Nicknames Her Family Of Seven Children ‘The Dream Team’ And Posts A Picture

Hilaria Baldwin 38, and her husband Alec Baldwin 64, welcomed their seventh child Ilaria Catalina Irena on the 22nd of September. While posting the photo Hilaria Baldwin also said that they all loved and missed Ireland. Ireland 26, is Alec Baldwin’s first daughter from his ex-wife, Kim Bassinger.

Hilaria Baldwin Tries Her Level Best To Do Justice To Her Family

Hilaria Baldwin is an American yoga instructor, podcaster, and author. She has been married to Alec Baldwin for 10 years. They just celebrated their marriage anniversary in June this year.

On Monday Hilaria and her husband, Alec posted their first family snap on social media. Proudly announcing that their joy knew no bounds at the addition of their newest member into their lives. They called their Baldwin family a dream team.

They have four sons named Eduardo, Romeo, Leonardo, and Rafael aged 2,4,6, and 7 respectively. While they have three daughters named Carmen 9, Maria 18 months and Ilaria their newborn.

Writing an open letter on Insta to Ilaria, Hilaria says that they are blessed and over the moon to have her in their lives. She said that they are trying their best to be the ideal parents to all her brothers and sisters. Though it is difficult with my health condition I am trying my level best to maintain the right balance. Sometimes when I am not able to give my optimum I absolutely regret it.

On Sunday Hilaria posted a snapshot of her feeding little Ilaria while Alec is seen massaging her shoulders. They were both watching television. They were both very happy and contented.

Hilaria Baldwin titles the snap as Fair Enough.