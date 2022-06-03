Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s Son Eduardo Rushed To E.R After Allergic Reaction

Eduardo Baldwin, the 20-month-old son of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, was taken to the City Hospital of New York on 1st June after suffering from an allergic reaction. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s 20-month-old son is on the mend after a health scare.

On 1st June, Hilaria shared that their son Eduardo “Edu” Pau was rushed to the hospital following a severe allergic reaction. While the Mom Brain podcast host has since returned home with the toddler, Hilaria called the ordeal a “scary experience” nonetheless.

Health Ordeal For Hilaria Baldwin

Edu had a very bad reaction today and I had to give him an epi-pen,” Hilaria Baldwin wrote on Instagram that Eduardo had suffered a severe allergic reaction. This led to him getting an EpiPen. She also added that he was very distressed and grateful that he is safe now.

Hilaria Baldwin recently revealed her 7th child with Alec is going to be a baby girl. She also stressed the significance of an EpiPen which is a “lifesaving tool” according to her. Hilaria went on to urge other parents to also make use of the EpiPen in advance since allergic reactions are usually sudden and strong.

Baldwin Family Troubles

Hilaria Baldwin emphasized the gratitude she feels for the healthcare workers who saved her son’s life. Nonetheless, she kept the scary part away from her followers, not wanting to bore them with those details.

Along with her message, Hilaria posted a picture of herself and Edu sitting inside a hospital room. She wrote that fortunately, Edu was feeling much better than after getting proper health attention. She also wished everyone to be safe and healthy. Describing it as one of the most troubling experiences for any parent, Hilaria mentioned that her children do not have any allergies.