Hilary Duff Speaks About Anxiety In Vanity Fair Shoot

One of the few times Hilary Duff looked back at her Vanity Fair magazine cover in 2003, she could attest to it not being a good memory. The star of Younger, now 34, was asked if the cover was a career-high for her- considering the magazine also had Amanda Bynes, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Mandy Moore, Evan Rachel Wood, Alexis Bidel, Lindsay Lohan, and Raven Symone on the cover at the same shoot. While Duff did think of this shoot as something quite cool, she did feel extremely anxious throughout the day- which was only exacerbated with high stress.

Hilary Duff Opens Up About Modeling Anxiety

The Hilary Duff cover read, “It’s Totally Raining Teens’, as the young stars posed in purple and pink outfits. Mark Seliger was the photographer of young Hollywood, which also included stars like Milo Ventimiglia, Jared Padalecki, Emily VanCamp, and Lacey Chabert. Duff was just 15 years old back then and had just wrapped up her shoot for Lizzie McGuire. She was waiting to embark on a movie career with A Cinderella Story and Cheaper by the Dozen coming out. Not only that, the 15-year-old starlet was having her feud with Lohan, and a breakup with Aaron Carter.

However, Hilary Duff, the star of How I Met Your Father thinks that she can look back and realize that this was one of the first times that she was working with one of her friends. And considering that Mandy and she are good friends now, the entire situation could be construed as hilarious. Matthew Koma, the husband of Duff, and Taylor Goldsmith, the husband of Mandy Moore have been good friends for several years- with the musicians even collaborating to write songs.

Moore, the 37-year-old actress, spoke about Hilary Duff as a close friend to the family, with a daughter who was just six weeks younger than her own son Gus.