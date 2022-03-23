History Of Stimulus Check Provided By The IRS

The tax season is already here and is going to end soon, hence the majority of the American citizens are asking for their stimulus check from the IRS. As per the sources, there are two ways in which individuals can check the status of their stimulus check.

Stimulus Check Status Can Be Checked By People From The IRS

The people who are eligible for a particular stimulus check can look for the check online or through the mail. Earlier, there was a tool called the ‘Get My Payment’ which is no longer operative now. The majority of the stimulus checks were sent to the people and if anyone missed out on one, they can claim it under a Recovery Rebate Credit of tax return filing.

- Advertisement -

The type of stimulus check that an individual will get or have already received will be shown online along with the total amount of direct payment. The people can check the status of their stimulus check by having an online account that will be directly linked with the website of the IRS.

An individual must give all the required details in that account and then sign in to see all the relevant information. The status of all the relief checks will be viewed on the website. This information will be shown under the tab of Economic Impact Payment Information which will be categorized under the page of the Tax Records.

IRS will also send letters to every individual to let them know about the history of their check which they prepare very carefully. In the year 2020, two such letters were sent to the people providing them information about the first two stimulus checks, and those letters were known as 1444 and 1444-B.

- Advertisement -

Last year, Notice 1444-C was sent to the people along with their relief check to the people. Furthermore, 6475 letters were given to all the citizens to ask them to file their returns and claim a refund.