Holidays Are Looking Pretty Merry For Kane Brown With His Wife

The American country singer Kane Brown was seen spreading holiday cheer with his wife Katelyn and daughters Kodi (11 months) and Kingsley (3 years). The family’s first Christmas together was commemorated with an Instagram post including the girls. In the post, Kane and his family posed ahead of a grey-looking backdrop for a picture that hangs as decor from the Christmas Tree. Kane Brown flaunted a classic black suit with a buttoned-up bright green shirt adding a pop to his charming smile. Whilst his wife slayed in a white two-piece along with a choker necklace and gleaming long silver earrings.

The toddlers were in much more casual attires with a multi-colored onesie on baby Kodi and elder sister Kingsley with black shirt and shorts showing a peace sign and smile that makes the picture ever so perfect.

The family posted the snap on their joint account with the caption: ‘wishing a merry christmas and happy holidays #KBFamily! Hoping for the day to be filled with love and closed ones’.

Kane Brown And Katelyn Making The Best Duo This Holiday!

At the beginning of December, Katelyn shared a snap with her spouse Kane on her personal account. In the photo, the couple was sitting beside Santa with a Christmas Tree and a quite vivid red wall in the background. The adorable blue sweater and caption saying, ‘it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas was quick to melt people’s hearts.

The singer also spent his Thanksgiving dinner with his family. The mom of the daughters shared a video of Kane Brown playing with the kids, writing how grateful she was for the blessings she got and wishing a safe and happy holiday to all.

Brown was also seen doing the same with a photo carousel post on his personal account. He wrote his thanks to the amazing woman and mother of two along with his love for the girls and the auspicious day.