Hyper-gaming Platform Could Unlock The NFT Potential

The hyper-gaming platform has been set ablaze with a flurry of activity, especially with the NFT based projects that have cropped up. This new platform has referred to itself as the world’s first play-to-earn hyper-casual gaming platform that would offer interesting crypto rewards. WAM is already a finished product that is ready for testing by players. The project has also seemingly attracted quite an experienced team of analysts and investors who are well-adept in the sectors of blockchain and gaming behind the project.

In terms of developing it further in the future, the users of WAM would be able to bring out their own games through AI-assisted technology simply through their phones. The owners of WAM NFT will also be able to gain access to tournaments that are highly exclusive.

Hyper-gaming Platform Could Take NFTs To A Whole Level

- Advertisement -

This hyper-gaming platform of WAM was launched this year in February as a public beta, which soon reached almost 2.5 million players in under two months, with close to 10,000 players tournaments and over 3.5 million players by November of 2021. After the success that it received initially, the creators then decided to create the app for mobile, which has now been downloaded close to 180,000 times.

On the hyper-gaming platform app, the more wins a player records, the more their in-platform rank grows, just like how it works in normal real-life leaderboards in competitive sports. Once a player seems to advance their rank, they would be able to participate in tournaments that reward a lot more with far higher reward pools and higher entrance fees.

Every single tournament has a reward pool where the hyper-gaming platform adds a fixed amount of WAM coins for players who put out the entrance fee. When the tournament ends, the rewards then get distributed algorithmically to a percentage of the top players.