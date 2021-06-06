IBM Has Received A Hold Rating From Analysts

The stocks of IBM have been issued a rating of hold by around 11 different analysts that have been covering the stock. In a report, one of the research analysts gave the company a rating of sell, while six others issued the company with a rating of hold. Currently, the price target set on the company over a period of a year is $146.

Quarterly Estimates of IBM

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of IBM. Morgan Stanley has already increased the price target of the company from $150 to $152 with a rating of equal weight in a 20th April research report. BMO Capital Markets has also increased the price target of the company from $138 to $150 with a rating of market perform in a 20th April research report.

Stifel Nicolaus has also increased the price target of the company from $147 to $151 with a rating of buy in a 20th April research report. In the end, Credit Suisse Group has also increased the price target of the company from $160 to $165 with a rating of outperform in a 20th April research report.

The stocks of IMB traded on Friday at $1.87. The moving average price of the company over a course of 50 days is $140.78. The market cap of the firm is $131.72 billion, with a 24.65 PE ratio, and a PEG ratio of around 1.64. The debt-to-equity ratio of the company is 2.38, with a 0.93 current ratio. The year low of the company is $105.92, and a year high of $148.74.

IBM previously updated its quarterly results on the 18th of May. The EPS reported by the company during this period was $1.77, with the consensus estimate set at $1.63. The return on equity for the company is 36.67%, with a 7.28% net margin. The revenue generated by the company over the period was $17.73 billion, with the consensus estimate set at $17.35 billion.