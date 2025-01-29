



This week saw the launch of iOS 18.3, which introduced various new features while also putting a temporary halt to one functionality. Apple has paused AI notification summaries for two categories of apps, one of which remains a puzzling enigma to me.

Apple has suspended two categories from AI summaries, but only one has raised concerns

It’s uncommon for Apple to withdraw features when releasing new iPhone updates, yet that’s what transpired to a small extent with the rollout of iOS 18.3.

Following reports of issues with Apple Intelligence notification summaries, iOS 18.3 has temporarily disabled this feature for two categories of apps: News and Entertainment.



I’m Puzzled by This Minor iOS 18.3 Feature Removal 4

If you had gotten used to receiving summarized news updates in a single AI notification, that feature is currently unavailable.

Apple mentions that it will restore this feature in a future update, likely once the AI models receive necessary improvements.

Apple’s decision to disable summaries for news apps appears logical, especially as misleading news notifications initially triggered this entire issue.

Personally, I supported this approach from Apple.

However, the removal of Entertainment app summaries leaves me somewhat perplexed.

The puzzling situation of disabled Entertainment summaries

After updating to iOS 18.3, I recently browsed through my list of apps with disabled AI summaries.

You can check your own list by navigating to Settings ⇾ Notifications ⇾ Summarize Notifications on your iPhone. While apps may still be toggled on for summaries, those that are disabled will show ‘Temporarily Unavailable’ beneath them.

For my device, some of the apps marked as disabled include:

Disney+

Max

Music

Podcasts

Shazam

YouTube

Looking at this list, it’s challenging to grasp the reasoning behind disabling notification summaries for these entertainment apps.



I’m Puzzled by This Minor iOS 18.3 Feature Removal 5

Curious, I decided to explore the App Store’s Entertainment category.

Apple has recently streamlined access to app categories, placing them right at the top of the Apps tab.

Upon examining the Entertainment category, I discovered a familiar array of options. Primarily video streaming apps, along with some podcast, music, and even drawing and coloring book applications.

Was there some unnoticed controversy concerning notifications from coloring book apps?

In summary: iOS 18.3’s notification summaries

Perhaps—and this is purely speculative—the feature was paused because news-oriented podcasts like The Daily provide episode titles similar to news headlines. However, if that’s the rationale, it’s unfortunate that the entire Entertainment category had to suffer the consequences.

I am confident that Apple has a legitimate reason for disabling summaries for Entertainment apps, but I am currently left pondering what that reason might be.

Let’s hope Apple addresses the underlying issues causing the AI summary errors soon, allowing us to regain full notification summary functionality.

What are your thoughts on the changes to notification summaries in iOS 18.3? What might be the reason for the issues with Entertainment apps? Share your insights in the comments.

Top iPhone accessories