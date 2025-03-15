Indie App Spotlight: ‘Remind Me Faster’ – Your Ultimate Companion for Apple Reminders





Remind Me Faster serves as a helpful companion app for Apple Reminders, designed to assist in quickly transforming your thoughts into reminders. It doesn’t replace the Reminders app; rather, it enhances its usability.

Key Features

To start, Remind Me Faster utilizes natural language processing. You can easily input times, locations, priority levels, or list names while typing your reminder, and the app intelligently recognizes and incorporates these elements automatically, eliminating the need for manual entry.

Moreover, it features lock screen live activities, which provides a gentle prompt if you leave a reminder unfinished.

It is also compatible with iOS 18 controls, allowing you to configure the app with your Lock Screen buttons, Control Center, or the Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro and newer models—making it effortless to begin jotting down reminders.

Get the App

Remind Me Faster is freely available on the App Store with a selection of features. It operates without a subscription model; any feature enhancements, including natural language processing, can be accessed through a one-time purchase. The app is compatible with iPhones and iPads running iOS 17 and later, and it also functions on Apple Silicon Macs and Apple Vision Pro as an iPad app.

