iOS 18.2 Introduces Natural Language Search Feature for Apple Music and TV App

Apple has been working on iOS 18.2 for some time now, introducing numerous new functionalities tied to Apple Intelligence, including Genmoji and Image Playground. Yet, one of the more subtle but significant enhancements for Apple Music and Apple TV app users is the implementation of natural language search.

Natural language search arrives for Apple Music and Apple TV app

This enhancement was officially announced by Apple in the release notes for the iOS 18.2 RC, which were published on Thursday for developers and beta testers. According to these notes, both the Apple Music and Apple TV app now support natural language search, allowing users to describe their desired content without needing to know the exact title of a song, movie, or series.

“Natural language search in Apple Music and Apple TV app enables you to describe what you’re interested in by utilizing various categories such as genres, moods, actors, decades, and more,” states the iOS 18.2 RC update description.

Users can search for queries like “nostalgic hits from the 90s” or “songs akin to Espresso.” The natural language search also integrates with Siri, enabling commands such as “play songs with epic guitar solos.” Previously, Apple Music allowed users to search by lyrics when the song title was forgotten, but now this system broadens the possibilities. Currently, this feature is only available in English, similar to other Apple Intelligence capabilities.

In the previous update, iOS 18.1 introduced natural language search to the Photos app, simplifying the process of locating photos or videos through specific phrases. For instance, searching for a photo of someone in a blue sweater is now possible. Tests have shown that the Photos app can even identify videos taken from an airplane window when searching with “airplanes,” a feature that wasn’t available before.

iOS 18.2 is expected to be publicly released in the coming days. It’s important to note that Apple Intelligence requires at least an iPhone 15 Pro or newer models, as well as iPads equipped with the M1 chip or later.

