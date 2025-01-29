iOS 18.3 Introduces Starlink Satellite Connectivity for Certain iPhone Users





Apple first launched satellite connectivity features with the iPhone 14 in 2022, enabling users to reach emergency services when cellular coverage is unavailable. With the release of iOS 18, this feature was further enhanced, allowing users to send messages to friends and family using satellite connections.

Initially, Apple collaborated with Globalstar to enable these satellite features for iPhone users. However, Bloomberg now reports that Apple has been “secretly collaborating with SpaceX and T-Mobile” to integrate Starlink satellite connectivity into the iPhone.

T-Mobile and SpaceX announced their partnership in 2022. T-Mobile had previously indicated that only Samsung devices would support Starlink connectivity. The carrier began beta registration for this service in December.

According to Bloomberg’s report, T-Mobile has recently permitted a select number of iPhones to test an early version of this Starlink service, coinciding with the release of iOS 18.3. Notably, Apple did not mention this update in the release notes.

T-Mobile communicated to a select group of users: “You’re part of the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now text via satellite from almost anywhere. To start using this service, please update to iOS 18.3.” This week, T-Mobile also updated its support page to confirm that iPhones are now compatible with its Starlink service.

The current functionality of T-Mobile’s Starlink connectivity is limited to texting, but both companies intend to enhance this to include data and voice calls in the future.

This is how it works: When a T-Mobile iPhone finds itself in a location without cellular service, devices included in the Starlink program will first attempt to connect with SpaceX satellites. Users can also opt to use the satellite menu for the Globalstar service or reach out to emergency services through Apple. The initial Starlink feature is focused solely on texting. Nevertheless, SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to eventually roll out data connections and voice calling. Currently, this program is only available in the US, contrasting with Apple’s Globalstar service, which operates in multiple countries. SpaceX aims to extend Starlink to additional carriers worldwide.

Additionally, Bloomberg highlights a significant difference between Globalstar and Starlink satellite connectivity:

Another key distinction between the two services is that the current Apple feature requires users to direct their iPhone skyward to locate a satellite. In contrast, the Starlink option is designed for automatic operation—even when the phone is in a user’s pocket.

T-Mobile anticipates launching Starlink connectivity to all customers “sometime in 2025.” Users can enroll in the beta program on the carrier’s website.

